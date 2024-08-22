Baby, toddler die after being left in hot cars within 24 hours in separate incidents in Texas

Two children died after being left in the cars during Texas heat within 24 hours.

A 9-month-old child has died after being left in a car by the child's grandmother for nearly eight hours in what authorities are investigating as a heat-related death.

The incident occurred in Beeville, Texas, some 100 miles southeast of San Antonio, on Wednesday when the Beeville Police Department said a child was found unresponsive at approximately 4 p.m. in the child safety seat of their grandmother's car, according to a statement from the Beeville Police Department.

"Beeville police detectives are currently on the scene of what appears to be a temperature related death of a 9-month-old child," authorities said in their statement on Wednesday. "A preliminary investigation has determined that the child's grandmother had left the child in the rear seat of her car in the child safety seat since approximately 8:30 this morning. The child was found at approximately 4pm non-responsive by the grandmother."

This comes just one day after a 22-month-old toddler was found dead in another alleged heat-related hot car incident in Corpus Christi.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Hilda Adame told detectives she forgot to drop off her child at a daycare.

The police report states that 22-month-old Harley Adame was left inside the parked vehicle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hilda took Harley out of the SUV and took her inside the school to the nurse's office, which is where they started to do CPR until medics and police arrived around 1:29 p.m.

"The incident is being worked as a criminal homicide," police said. "The Beeville police are being assisted by the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers. No charges have been filed in connection to this case at this time, but such charges are expected to be filed."

According to Kids and Car Safety, there have been at least 25 other cases in which children in the United States have died in hot cars in 2024. Texas has the most child deaths caused by hot cars from 1990 to 2023 with a total of 156 deaths.

The investigation into this case remains open.

CNN contributed to this report.