75,000-square-foot Korean food emporium Jagalchi opens in Daly City

Named after a famous street market in Busan, it's dedicated to Korean cuisine.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Jagalchi, a gigantic Korean food complex, opened its doors in Daly City Friday morning drawing a huge crowd and long lines.

It takes up 75,000 square feet in Serramonte Mall.

It includes a grocery store, a 160-seat restaurant, two bars, a butcher and a fish monger.

It takes the place of the old JCPenney store which closed in 2019. That same space also housed Mervyns at one point until it closed in 2008.

Project organizers say the new space is a good way to revitalize struggling Bay Area shopping centers.