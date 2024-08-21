Student shot near Galileo High in San Francisco; suspect at large, police say

A student was shot in San Francisco on Wednesday, SFPD said. No arrests have been made.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened near San Francisco's Galileo Academy of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

Police say a student was shot around 12:30 p.m. at North Point St. and Polk Street.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital.

Their injuries are considered non life-threatening, police told ABC7's Suzanne Phan.

SFPD says there are no reports of additional injuries.

The owner of North Point Market said the student was shot in the shoulder.

He said that two teens were involved in some sort of fight outside his store right up the street. It ended in a shooting and the teen ran into his store asking for help. The owner said he ended up calling 911.

A staff member at Galielo High School directly across the street told ABC7 News she was in the basement with students at the time.

"We got a signal over the intercom that we were going into lockdown. So the teacher proceeded to lock it down," said Charlotte Hunt. "It's kind of heart-breaking and sad. School just started, so it's sad and a little alarming."

Officers worked with school staff to ensure the campus is safe and secure.

On Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco Unified School District released this statement:

"We are very glad that the student is expected to be okay. As a precaution, Galileo was placed on lockout for about an hour which means the perimeter is secure and regular school activities can continue inside. The incident remains under investigation by the SFPD.

SFUSD's highest priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for students, staff, and visitors on every one of our campuses. The district has a comprehensive crisis plan in the event of any emergency, and all schools have individual safety plans and security measures. We understand that students may be feeling a variety of emotions in response to this incident, and we have wellness staff available to speak with students as needed ."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.