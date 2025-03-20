Large fire at 2 possibly vacant commercial buildings near SAP Center in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose fire crews are working to put out a large fire Thursday morning at two buildings right behind the SAP Center.

It started at around 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Autumn Street and St. John Street and both buildings appear to be vacant. According to our ABC7 crew on scene, things have slightly died down as of 5 a.m., but there are still active flames from one of the two buildings involved, and a lot of smoke coming from the fire.

This has prompted a massive response from San Jose fire crews actively working to put out the flames.

Dramatic video shows giant flames shooting up from an apparent vacant building and the flames were quickly spreading to another vacant building next door.

The first building that was fully engulfed collapsed and crews on scene quickly made an effort to stop the fire from further spreading to the second building which appears to still be standing.

Because of the fire, the roads are still blocked off, so drivers are asked to avoid the area while heading to work or school.

It's not clear what caused the fire and ABC7 is waiting to get an update from San Jose Fire officials.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.