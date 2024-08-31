Memorial held for San Jose community service officer killed in line of duty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was an emotional day for the family, friends and fellow officers of San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham. His memorial was held at the SAP Center.

He was the San Jose Police Department community service officer who was killed while on duty earlier this month.

There was a powerful show of support by San Jose law enforcement and many others, who lined up as the procession carried Pham's body from the funeral home to the SAP Center.

They were all there to salute Community Service Officer Long Pham.

"His life, though tragically cut short, was filled with love, adventure and a deep commitment to serving others," said Paul Joseph, Acting police chief with the San Jose Police Department. "He was living his dream."

Along with Joseph and Mayor Matt Mahan, many government officials were at the memorial held for Pham, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"Officer Pham is a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Bonta said. "And we will never forget that."

Some of the most touching tributes came from those who knew CSO Pham personally and served alongside him.

"In another life or in a paradise, we'll see you again," said Andelina Thibodeau a fellow community service officer.

On Aug. 3, police say Pham was senselessly hit and killed by a drunk driver while performing traffic control duties. He was 34 years old.

Among the many fellow officers who were at the memorial was Community Service Officer Veronica Baer, Pham's partner.

The crash left her with serious injuries. Still recovering, her service was also honored.

"Veronica, we solute your courage and sacrifice," Joseph said.

Pham's family did not speak at the memorial but through a spokesperson and sergeant, shared his story.

Pham came to the US with his family from Vietnam when he was 13 months old.

He attended school in San Jose all the way through college.

After seeing a uniformed officer mistreat an elderly person in a foreign country he was visiting, Pham decided to pursue his law enforcement career.

"Long was more than just a community service officer, he was a symbol of pride for the entire Vietnamese community," said Sgt. Tam Truong, who spoke for the family.

His family is now leaning into their faith to get them through an unimaginable time.

"The Pham family find solace in knowing that Long died doing what he loves," Truong said.

Donations for Community Service Officers Pham and Baer are being accepted through the San Jose Police Foundation's website.