Wounded SJ community service officer released from hospital after hit by suspected drunk driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose Community Service Officer was released from the hospital and greeted with applause.

Community Service Officer Veronica Baer was touched to see a surprise show of gratitude.

Over 200 San Jose police officers and other first responders lined the hospital hallway to applaud her.

On Wednesday afternoon, Baer was released from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Just days ago, Baer and her partner were both hit by a suspected drunk driver Saturday night. Baer suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken jaw and a head injury.

The crash killed Baer's 34-year-old partner, Long Pham.

Police Chief Paul Joseph said the day feels like a mix of emotions.

"Obviously we have sadness for the loss of CSO Long Pham but incredibly grateful Veronica was able to leave the hospital so quickly. You know, she's obviously very strong. She's a fighter. She's going to do everything possible to rehab as quickly as she can. Her spirits look good, and it was really gratifying to see the department come together like this for her," Joseph said.

Mayor Matt Mahan said during this tragic time, Baer is described as remaining positive.

"When I visited her a couple days ago, she told me she can't wait to heal up and get back out there, and I think its that's spirit of public service, of self-sacrifice that is so strong in the San Jose Police Department," Mahan said.

The Community Service Officer program started in 2014 within SJPD. CSOs respond to and investigate lower priority calls, while putting the wellbeing of others before their own.

"The CSOs, just like the police officers, are out there risking their safety, risking their lives in the service of this community. Wnd we need to recognize that and when someone does make the ultimate sacrifice or a huge sacrifice like Veronica did. We've got to acknowledge that," Joseph said.

The driver suspected of hitting Baer and Pham while being under the influence was in court today and charged with murder in the death of Officer Pham.

Forty-four-year-old Juan Huerta-Palacio also faces two counts of felony DUI.

Huerta-Palacio has had prior arrests for DUI, which enabled prosecutors to charge him with murder.

"Look, there will be accountability for this reckless act and as a community we need to do better," Mahan said.

After photos and well wishes, a police escort followed CSO Baer home.