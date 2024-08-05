San Jose community service officer killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as loving, kind

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Long Pham, a San Jose community service officer killed by a suspected drunk driver, is being remembered as kind, dependable and beloved in the community.

Christina Garza is remembering her former partner, Community Service Officer Long Pham.

"It's so surreal, it's hard to face this right now cause it feels like it's a nightmare," Garza said.

Two San Jose community service officers were hit by a car Saturday night, killing one of the officers, police said.

On Saturday evening, police said 34-year-old CSO Long Pham was killed while on duty by a suspected drunk driver. On Monday afternoon, city leaders held a press conference. Many showing their condolences to community service officers in the room who knew Pham.

Police Chief Paul Joseph said this is the first line of duty death of a community service officer in the department's history.

"We were and are shocked, devastated and angry," Joseph said.

Police said Pham and fellow CSO Veronica Bear were standing outside their car Saturday evening, conducting traffic control from an unrelated accident off Monterey Road and Palm Avenue.

Standing behind flares and cones - a driver behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger came crashing through, hitting the CSO vehicle that then hit the two CSO's. Pham succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Veronica Bear is in serious but stable condition.

"Veronica suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken jaw, fractured ribs and a brain bleed," Joseph said.

Joseph said the suspect has had prior arrests for DUI in California and he was apprehended at the scene of the crash.

"His decision and action put the public and the people protecting the public in grave danger. His careless disregard for human life was both blatant and callous," Joseph said.

The 44-year-old suspect of Morgan Hill was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony DUI.

Mayor Matt Mahan said far too many families know what Pham's loved ones are experiencing right now.

"In our country someone is killed by a drunk driver every 45 minutes, this time that someone happened to be someone protecting our city. A public servant," Mahan said.

Pham became a community service officer in October of 2022.

"We're very involved, we're very involved we're like one step below a patrol officer," fellow CSO Garza said.

Christina Garza said Pham was her partner for two years.

"He never complained, he never- he was always dependable, hard worker, he always showed up to work and did his job," Garza said.

Michelle Nguyen, a friend of Pham shared photos and described him as thoughtful, kind and loving.

Police said plans for a memorial are still being worked out with Pham's family.