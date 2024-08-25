Vigil held for Long Pham, San Jose community service officer killed by suspected drunk driver

On August 3, police say Pham was senselessly struck and killed by a drunk driver while performing traffic control duties. Pham was 34 years old.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of people gathered to honor Community Service Officer Long Pham's life and service.

San Jose City Councilmember Bien Doan hosted a vigil inside the Vietnamese Heritage Garden Thursday evening.

"We don't have a whole lot of police officers who are Vietnamese and when we have a death like this it impact all of our lives," Doan said.

"We want to make sure that everyone have an opportunity to grieve and heal and it's important that we do so," Doan said.

Pham's family is Buddhist. Elected officials including the police chief, fire chief, Mayor Matt Mahan and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo attended. They stood in front a shrine with candles, flowers, fruits, and incense.

Pham was the first CSO to die on duty within the San Jose Police Department's history.

Captain Brian Spears who oversees the CSO division shared a few words.

"The impact he made will continue to resonate reminding us of the extraordinary difference one person can make. As we remember CSO Long Pham, let us carry forward the values he lived by, integrity, kindness, and readiness to help," Captain Spears said.

Community Service Officer Veronia Baer was Pham's partner- she survived the crash. We were there when she was discharged from the hospital as hundreds of officers and other first responders lined the hallway to applaud her. Police Chief Paul Joseph said their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"We have to remember too that this is a person, a member of this community on many different levels," Joseph said.

The funeral service for Pham is set for August 30 at the SAP Center.

That will be open to the public as well.