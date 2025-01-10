2017 North Bay Tubbs Fire survivors share challenges SoCal survivors may face to rebuild

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As thousands grapple with the reality of losing their homes or businesses in the Los Angeles fires, Bay Area wildfire survivors are sharing advice and speaking about the challenges many will face in the rebuilding process.

Images of homes consumed by flames and leveled neighborhoods in Southern California are giving many Bay Area wildfire survivors flashbacks of one of the most destructive wildfires in California history, the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

"It's devastating for those of us who have been through this to see this continuing to happen to people," said Janet Leisen, a fire survivor. "It is very similar to our fire, the Tubbs Fire, because of the winds."

Leisen and her family lost everything. Seven years later, they are still rebuilding and gave insight into what many in Southern California may experience -- starting with the challenge of finding a home when thousands are also searching.

"We stated looking for a place to live and decide to purchase fifth wheels, and we lived on trailers," said Leisen.

Then came the insurance.

"We were underinsured, which was typical of most people in our area," said Leisen. "We used our insurance money to pay down our mortgage so that we could be our own builder so that we didn't have to deal with contractors, which saved us money. We also have people in the trades that we knew so that we could rebuild on our own."

Her home is now as fireproof as it can be.

"This is cement board siding, so it won't catch fire. A metal roof," said Leisen.

Seven minutes from Leisen, over 1,300 structures were destroyed in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood. Pamela Van Halsema said coming together as a neighborhood was key to rebuilding.

"Suddenly you are in the space of deciding will I rebuild my home or not? Do I have the financial resources to help me or not? How am I doing physically and mentally? Can I still work? There are so many things to consider. Find others who are in the same situation and work together. That is what we did here. It helps immeasurably. Organize around your community," said Van Halsema.

They have a message for the survivors.

"Give yourself grace to move slowly and carefully and thoughtfully through these next months and even years, because it's a marathon to recover from something like this," said Van Halsema

And for those supporting them, your words matter.

"Please try to avoid saying 'well at least you are lucky that you got out' or 'they are just things.' Those are hurtful things, and I know you are trying to help," said Leisen. "Just be there for them and ask them what they need."