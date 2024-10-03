  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Madame Tussauds closes San Francisco wax museum after 60 years at Fisherman's Wharf

KGO logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 6:56PM
Madame Tussauds closes SF wax museum at Fisherman's Wharf
Madame Tussauds' "The Wax Museum," is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular tourist attraction, The Wax Museum, is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds lists its San Francisco location is now closed.

It operated the museum for about a decade.

MORE: ABC7 gives new view from SkyStar Wheel at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf!

It included wax figures of local stars like Stephen Curry, former Mayor Willie Brown and Oakland native Zendaya.

There were also figures of other stars like Tupac, Drake and Prince Harry.

Madame Tussauds still has other locations, including in Hollywood and Las Vegas.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW