Madame Tussauds closes San Francisco wax museum after 60 years at Fisherman's Wharf

Madame Tussauds' "The Wax Museum," is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds' "The Wax Museum," is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds' "The Wax Museum," is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds' "The Wax Museum," is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular tourist attraction, The Wax Museum, is now closed after 60 years of being on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds lists its San Francisco location is now closed.

It operated the museum for about a decade.

MORE: ABC7 gives new view from SkyStar Wheel at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf!

It included wax figures of local stars like Stephen Curry, former Mayor Willie Brown and Oakland native Zendaya.

There were also figures of other stars like Tupac, Drake and Prince Harry.

Madame Tussauds still has other locations, including in Hollywood and Las Vegas.