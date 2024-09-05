ABC7 gives new view from SkyStar Wheel at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf!

ABC7 has a new way for you to enjoy the beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. We are debuting a camera at Fisherman's Wharf -- the SkyStar Cam!

ABC7 has a new way for you to enjoy the beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. We are debuting a camera at Fisherman's Wharf -- the SkyStar Cam!

ABC7 has a new way for you to enjoy the beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. We are debuting a camera at Fisherman's Wharf -- the SkyStar Cam!

ABC7 has a new way for you to enjoy the beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. We are debuting a camera at Fisherman's Wharf -- the SkyStar Cam!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 has a new way for you to enjoy the beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. We are debuting a new camera at Fisherman's Wharf -- the SkyStar CAM!

The SkyStar CAM is located on the SkyStar Wheel at the Wharf. It is a technological feat that provides an amazing perspective!

Todd Barbee, the Business Development Director for SkyStar Wheel Fisherman's Wharf, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" for the big reveal.

You can watch our full interview with Barbee in the video player above.

The SkyStar Wheel is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There's a 15% discount for San Francisco residents.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here.