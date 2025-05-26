Man dies after being stabbed on San Francisco Muni bus, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man died after being stabbed on a Muni bus in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, police said.

SFPD says the victim was found at around 4:35 p.m. with stab wounds on Bayshore and Cortland streets.

Police say the victim was on a Muni bus, sitting in a wheelchair when the stabbing happened.

"There was an altercation that occurred on the Muni bus. That happened prior to the stabbing," said Lt. Kevin Lee with SFPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

SFPD says after the bus pulled over, the suspect took off running. An officer nearby detained the suspect.

"They canvassed the area and they located a suspect that was hiding behind parked vehicles, and the suspect was taken into custody," said Lt. Lee.

Investigators are now looking into surveillance video on the bus and from nearby businesses.

This is the second stabbing on public transit in San Francisco's Bayview District.

"There was a previous stabbing that occurred on 3rd Street," said Lt. Lee.

MORE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Muni train, SFPD says

ABC7 News reported on that incident that happened March 11 on a Muni light rail train.

Paramedics say a woman was stabbed several times in the neck and arm.

Officers detained two people after a brief foot pursuit.

No word what led to that stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Reporter Suzanne Phan will have more on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.