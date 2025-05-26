Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man on San Francisco Muni bus, SFPD says

A man died after being stabbed on a Muni bus in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man has been arrested and charged with killing another man on a Muni bus in San Francisco's Bayview District Sunday afternoon, police say.

SFPD says the victim was found at around 4:35 p.m. with stab wounds on Bayshore and Cortland streets.

Police say the victim was on a Muni bus, sitting in a wheelchair when the stabbing happened after an altercation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

SFPD says after the bus pulled over, the 51-year-old suspect took off running before being found hiding behind parked cars and taken into custody.

The suspect has been booked at San Francisco County Jail for homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

Investigators are now looking into surveillance video on the bus and from nearby businesses.

Muni released a statement on Monday, sending condolences to the victim and his family.

"Yesterday's senseless act of violence is tragic, and our hearts are with the victim and their loved ones," the statement said.

Muni also said they are working with police on the investigation and thanked them for making the arrest.

This is the second stabbing on public transit in San Francisco's Bayview District, the previous one happening March 11 on a Muni light rail train at 3rd Street.

Paramedics say a woman was stabbed several times in the neck and arm and officers detained two people after a brief foot pursuit.

There is no word what led to that stabbing.

Anyone with information on Sunday's attack is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Here is Muni's full statement:

"Yesterday's senseless act of violence is tragic, and our hearts are with the victim and their loved ones. Criminal activity of any kind will never be tolerated on Muni, and we are committed to keeping the safety of our riders and staff as our top priority. Muni vehicles are equipped with a network of security cameras to help the SFPD and the District Attorney's Office arrest and prosecute perpetrators. We are coordinating with the SFPD who are actively investigating this case and are thankful for their swift action to make an arrest."