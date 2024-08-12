Man found dead in Golden Gate Park near Outside Lands, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Golden Gate Park near Outside Lands, according to police.

Police say the person was found around 1:15 p.m. on Nancy Pelosi Drive just as crowds would have been starting to show up for the event's final day.

The San Francisco Fire Department tells us paramedics found a man's body locked inside a portable bathroom about one and half miles away from the festival grounds.

It's not clear how the man died or if he was going to attend Outside Lands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This is the second year in a row that a body has been found not far from Outside Lands on the final night of the festival.

In 2023, 37-year-old Kelly (Brock) Koike's body was found in a duffel bag about a mile away from Outside Lands.

Police identified two suspects in the case, Alexander Madden, 26, and Emilia Beckhusen, 33. Both were arrested on Nov. 2. on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.