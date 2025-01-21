'Don't give up the struggle': Marin City celebrates MLK Day with hope, inspiration

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's life and legacy in the North Bay. For the 27th year, the Marin City community gathered on the holiday to honor King, hoping to empower a new generation of change makers.

California's top public school boss was on hand, making a homecoming to the place he knows well.

A standing room-only crowd of hundreds inside Marin City's Manzanita Recreation Center, reflecting on the life and promise of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I think his message was, you don't give up the struggle, you keep on continuing it doesn't stop," said Everett Brandon.

For 27 years, this community has gathered here to celebrate MLK's birthday.

"This is the beloved community, this is a spiritual community we work together, care for one another. MLK, that's what he advocated, that's what he gave his life for," said celebration organizer Florence Williams.

"We must celebrate our differences, we have more in common than we know," said California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond.

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, returned to Marin City where he worked as manager of the special services district 20 years ago.

"I worked these grounds, I got money to pave these streets, I worked in this recreation center," Thurmond said.

Thurmond is coming back to Marin City with a message inspired by Dr. King.

"I hope the people will take messages of hope and change on this day when people are worried about hate, we can take a lot of messages about Dr. King, we could use his message now more than ever," Thurmond added.

Former Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers grew up in Marin City's public housing. Her story, reflective of King's dream.

"But MLK Day, it means everything, it means we dream but still pursue history, and we need to keep going, don't take no for an answer," said Rogers.