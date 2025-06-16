Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel meet once again on 'Millionaire'

The new season of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire' premieres July 23 on ABC

"Do we love Matt Damon or what?" Jimmy Kimmel might have thoughts! Kimmel and Damon reunite on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," premiering July 23 on ABC.

The new season of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is jam-packed with stars competing to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

But one name stuck out to us, and to Kimmel himself.

Matt Damon will compete with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings as his partner. In the season teaser, seen in the video player above, Jennings says, "Do we love Matt Damon or what?" Kimmel's response fell into the "or what" category, with him shouting, "I'm coming on 'Jeopardy!' with someone you hate!"

The "feud" between Kimmel and Damon has gone on for nearly 20 years on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when Kimmel first ended his show saying they ran out of time for Damon (who wasn't even scheduled to be on the show that night). It's been a running gag ever since on the talk show and now on "Millionaire."

Other celebrity pairings include Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky, a "Community" reunion with Joel McHale and Jim Rash, a "Mira, Royal Detective" reunion with Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil, real life husbands Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti, CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins, comedians Mike Birbiglia and Atsuko Okatsuka, "Severance" stars Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, "Workaholics" stars Adam Devine and Anders Holm, "The Office" alumni Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" alumni

Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, Sarah Silverman & Marc Maron, "The Daily Show" hosts Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng, "Summer of 69" stars Jillian Bell and Chloe Fineman and "Deli Boys" stars Asif Ali & Saagar Shaikh.

The season premiere of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" airs Wednesday, July 23, at 8 pm EST/ 7pm CST on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

