Matthew Muller, convicted Vallejo kidnapper, pleads guilty to new charges in Santa Clara Co.

Convicted "Gone Girl" kidnapper Matthew Muller pled guilty in a San Jose courtroom Friday to two new charges.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Matthew Muller pled guilty in a San Jose courtroom Friday.

Muller admitted he committed two home invasions in 2009--one in Palo Alto and one in Mountain View. During those home invasions, Muller held captive, interrogated and threatened to rape two women.

The minimum sentence for each of Muller's Friday convictions is seven years to life in prison.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Brian King says he hopes Friday's events can help bring closure to those involved.

"When a case goes unsolved, it leaves an open wound. And while a conviction might not heal that wound, it starts the next chapter in that process," King said.

Whatever jail time Muller serves from his Friday convictions will be on top of his existing sentences related to the 2015 kidnapping and rape of Denise Huskins.

That incident attracted international attention after the Vallejo Police Department wrongfully called Huskins' story a hoax.

King says with Huskins support, the police chief of a Monterey County town began corresponding with Muller by letter while he was in prison. Those exchanges, ultimately lead to Muller confessing to the two South Bay home invasions.

"It's important to recognize that what happened to Denise and to Aaron was awful. It was horrible. But they turned it into a force for good and a force for change," King said.

Muller also confessed to a previously unreported kidnapping in San Ramon in 2015. He is now facing charges in Contra Costa County for that crime.