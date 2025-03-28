Convicted Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller receives 2 life sentences for South Bay home invasions

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Convicted Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller received two new consecutive life sentences Friday for 2009 home invasions and attempted rapes in Santa Clara County.

Earlier this year in January, Muller pled guilty to committing two home invasions in 2009--one in Palo Alto and one in Mountain View. During those home invasions, Muller held captive, interrogated and threatened to rape two women.

These life sentences will be on top of his existing sentences related to the 2015 kidnapping and rape of Denise Huskins.

That incident attracted international attention after the Vallejo Police Department wrongfully called Huskins' story a hoax.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Brian King said with Huskins' support, the police chief of a Monterey County town began corresponding with Muller by letter while he was in prison. Those exchanges, ultimately lead to Muller confessing to the two South Bay home invasions.

"It's important to recognize that what happened to Denise and to Aaron was awful. It was horrible. But they turned it into a force for good and a force for change," King said.

Muller has also confessed to a previously unreported kidnapping in San Ramon in 2015 and is facing charges in Contra Costa County for that crime.