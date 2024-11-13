9 jail deputies, 2 medical employees charged in 2021 in-custody death of Oakland man, officials say

11 charged in 2021 in-custody death of Oakland man: sheriff's office Nine sheriff's deputies and two medical employees are facing felony charges in connection with the death of an inmate at the Santa Rita jail.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine sheriff's deputies and two medical employees are facing felony charges in connection with the death of an inmate at the Santa Rita jail in Dublin.

That's according to a new report by our media partners at The East Bay Times.

Maurice Monk of Oakland was found unresponsive inside his jail cell in 2021.

An attorney for his family says he was left alone without adequate medication or care, and may have been dead for days before deputies found him.

Last week, Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez acknowledged that mistakes were made, but they did not rise to the threshold of criminal negligence.