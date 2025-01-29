Vallejo murder suspect applied for marriage license with woman charged in Border Patrol shooting

A man accused of murder in Vallejo appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

A man accused of murder in Vallejo appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

A man accused of murder in Vallejo appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

A man accused of murder in Vallejo appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man accused of murder in Vallejo appears to have sought a marriage license with a woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

Maximilian Snyder, 22, appeared before Judge Kauffman in Solano County Superior Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge with two enhancements.

Snyder is accused of killing 82-year-old Curtis Lind on Jan. 17. According to the criminal complaint filed in Solano County, Snyder allegedly killed Lind with a knife on Jan. 17. The complaint alleges Lind was a witness to a crime who was "intentionally killed for the purpose of preventing his testimony in a criminal proceeding" or to retaliate for his testimony.

RELATED: FBI investigating Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Vermont

"It is tragic. It shakes the whole foundation of the criminal justice system when a witness is then murdered," said Paul Sequeira with the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

However, investigators say Lind's death was connected to another attack on him back in 2022.

Lind's family posted on GoFundMe saying he was the victim of a unprovoked violent attack by three young adults on his Vallejo property.

He miraculously survived being stabbed multiple times, had a sword impaled through his chest and ultimately lost his right eye according to Lind's family.

According to a LinkedIn profile that appears to be connected to the suspect, Snyder studied at a private school in Washington state and at the University of Oxford, even attending a Stanford coding camp one summer.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection between Lind's murder on Jan. 17 and the murder of a Border Patrol officer in Vermont on Jan. 20 involving Snyder's fiancé Teresa Youngblut.

"The connection is to a case in Vermont with a suspect named Teresa Youngblut. She's a 21-year-old also from the same area of Washington charged in the fatal shooting death of a border patrol agent in Vermont last week," said Open Vallejo investigative reporter Anna Bauman. "The connection there is they had applied for a marriage license together in November in Washington. There appears to be some connections to a loosely affiliated group of people with an ideology based out of the Bay Area with some interesting beliefs. We know they believe in veganism and they have a history of some violent incidents."

Snyder was shackled in court and did not speak.

The defendant's attorney requested that the arraignment be postponed until Feb. 6. Meanwhile, Snyder is being held in custody with no bail.

Youngblut appeared in a federal court in Burlington on Monday and was scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday. Her attorney did not return emails seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.