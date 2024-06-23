McDonald's at SF's Stonestown Galleria closing Sunday after more than 30 years, owner says

"This is a gut wrenching day for my family," said owner Scott Rodrick
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The McDonald's at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco is closing permanently after more than 30 years on Sunday.
News of the closure was confirmed in a statement to ABC7's Dion Lim.
The Franchisee owner, Scott Rodrick, said there are two reasons for the closure.
First, he said the landlord was unwilling to negotiate a long term and sensible rent for the Stonestown location.
Rodrick said the property taxes and shared tenant mall fees were the highest paid for a single location for the company.
Second, the cost of operating a business in San Francisco continues to accelerate at historic levels, he said. The new $20 minimum wage for California fast food workers contributed to the strain to keep the location open.
MORE: 'It's sad': Oakland In-N-Out grills last burgers Sunday, permanently closing
The McDonald's located at 255 Winston Drive has been a longtime fixture at Stonestown.
"This is a gut wrenching day for my family," Rodrick said.
He said all of the employees were offered jobs at nearby locations, and a vast majority of them will remain with the company.