'It's sad': Oakland In-N-Out grills last burgers Sunday, permanently closing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The last double-double and fries were being served up Sunday in Oakland. It was closing day for In-N-Out Burger off Interstate 880.

It's the first time the popular restaurant chain has ever closed one of its stores. But ongoing neighborhood crime was no match when it came to safety.

Everyone has their go-to favorite at In-N-Out.

"Double-double, animal style fries," said America Sanchez.

"Definitely a number one with pickle," said Alfonso Gomez.

It's the last time those cravings can be satisfied at the In-N-Out location off Hegenberger Road in Oakland -- it's closing for good.

"I know it was the last day to come out, it know this is the first one to ever close in its history so I wanted to come out and show support," said Gomez.

This restaurant opened in 2005 but ongoing crime on the property and in the neighborhood left the burger chain making the tough call to close over safety concerns.

"Yeah, it's really sad because it's a spot where a lot of teens come have their first job. This was my first job ever," said Claris Mares.

In-N-Out Burger recently announced it will close its location in Oakland claiming rising crime is making it unsafe for customers and employees.

Clarisa says she worked at this In-N-Out for three years and never felt unsafe but others did.

"A lot of people who aren't from here feel more unsafe because they know they can break your wind," Mares added.

"The robberies around here are really bad," said Sanchez.

City officials hope the incoming OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell can help stop other businesses from packing up and leaving town.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo has expectations.

"It's going to take a strong police chief action and working with police department in the neighborhood to make sure this doesn't continue," Gallo said.

In an earlier statement, In-N-Out said: We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates.

The company says employees can transfer to other restaurants or receive a severance package.

