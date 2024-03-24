Oakland In-N-Out's final weekend in business underway before restaurant's 1st-ever closure

This is the final weekend in business for the In-N-Out Burger in Oakland, a first for the chain.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This is the final weekend in business for the In-N-Out Burger in Oakland.

It's the chain's first-ever permanent closure.

Crime on the property and along the Hegenberger corridor is the reason behind it.

Other businesses in the area, including a Subway and a Denny's, have also closed over safety concerns.

The Oakland restaurant is No. 193 and opened in 2005, according to In-N-Out's list.

In-N-Out didn't say what, if anything, would happen to Oakland's store number.