Oakland In-N-Out's final weekend in business underway before restaurant's 1st-ever closure

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This is the final weekend in business for the In-N-Out Burger in Oakland.
It's the chain's first-ever permanent closure.
Crime on the property and along the Hegenberger corridor is the reason behind it.
Other businesses in the area, including a Subway and a Denny's, have also closed over safety concerns.
The Oakland restaurant is No. 193 and opened in 2005, according to In-N-Out's list.
In-N-Out didn't say what, if anything, would happen to Oakland's store number.