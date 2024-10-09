Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat was recalled due to a possible listeria contamination, according to the USDA.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The approximately 9,986,245 pounds of meat were produced by BrucePac, a food company located in Durant, Oklahoma.

The FSIS found the problem after a routine product test came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meat and chicken items were produced from June 19 to October 8.

The food was shipped distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

