Mid-Autumn Moon Festival celebrated in Bay Area, around the world: A look at cultural importance

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday is the second most important holiday on the Chinese Lunar calendar.

It's when the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, takes place.

The celebration in San Francisco kicked off early with events over the weekend.

Traditional observances include lighting lanterns, eating mooncakes, and gathering with family to admire the full moon at its brightest.

Kitty Lu from "Hungry Panda," an Asian food delivery platform that began service in the Bay Area as of this year, spoke with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze during the 3 p.m. show on Monday to share more.

"It falls on the 15th day of the 8th Lunar month in the Chinese calendar. When the moon is supposed to be the fullest and brightest throughout the whole year. So for Chinese, it's a time for family and friends to gather together, and admire the moon which symbolize unity and completeness," Lu said.

"Traditionally, we would admire the moon, share and make mooncakes with loved ones as a gesture to emphasize togetherness."

Hungry Panda delivers moon cakes in a variety of different flavors as well as a full menu of dishes from Asian restaurants here in the Bay Area.

