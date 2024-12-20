Milpitas police identify family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The four people found dead inside a Milpitas apartment Tuesday were a family killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

The four victims have been identified as Vin Nguyen, 36, and Becky Pham, 36, and their 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

Investigators say each victim was found with a single gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 adults, 2 preteen children found dead in Milpitas apartment, police say

A handgun registered to Nguyen was found in the apartment.

"This tragedy is a very difficult reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and gun violence," said Lt. Tyler Jamison with Milpitas Police Department. "The loss of their lives was preventable."

Police are still investigating the motive.

They believe the victims were dead for several days before they were found, after concerned family members asked police to do a welfare check.