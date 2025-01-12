Authorities searching for missing at-risk 76-year-old Sunnyvale man

The family says he has dementia.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday or Thursday.

Sunnyvale police are looking for 76-year-old Victor Garcia. According to his family, he has dementia.

He is described as Latino, 5 foot 8, weighs 150, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan zip-up sweater and gray shoes.

He was last seen on Iris Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say he left his home, but never returned.

Police are asking the public to call 408-730-7180 if he's located or if they have any information.