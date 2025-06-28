Officers also have a plan to catch people setting off illegal fireworks.

More than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, explosive devices seized in San Jose, police say

San Jose police are busy tackling the issue of illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are busy tackling the issue of illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

This comes as thousands of pounds of fireworks across multiple cities were seized this week, according to police.

More than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and homemade explosives are now off San Jose streets after police announced on Friday a series of raids and arrests.

"In the June 23rd operation that we conducted, the IED's that we located contained hundreds, if not thousands times, the explosive powder then legally allowed," said Stacey Shih, Senior Public Information Representative with the San Jose Police Department.

In one case, undercover officers posed as buyers. That investigation led to the seizure of 1,300 pounds of dangerous fireworks and explosives that were in a storage unit off West Capitol Expressway.

Officers also have a plan to catch people setting off illegal fireworks.

San Jose Fire Department says police are already deploying drones to be on the lookout.

"They will be in certain areas already. They will be launching if they see fireworks. They actually can move very quickly over neighborhoods and start to observe. They will be taking video," said Deputy Chief James Dobson with the San Jose Fire Department.

Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, officials in Petaluma are urging caution after recent fireworks incidents including an explosion.

On Thursday, San Francisco police officers found rockets, barrel bombs and hundreds of other illegal fireworks that were inside a stolen U-Haul.

In Alameda, a tip led police officers to the county's largest firework seizure so far this year.

More than 1,500 fireworks were found storage units. Some boxes had the words "Threat To Society" printed on them.

We spoke with Deputy Chief Mark Shumate with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

"Over my 22 years, it's gone from you know, firecrackers, bottle rockets that sort of thing that's what we used to see when I was first hired and now, you're getting the big ground launch fireworks."

He said it's not just the fire danger they pose, but the injuries they can cause. Deputy Chief Shumate says leave it to the professionals.

"They're everywhere, around, there's really no excuse to not go to a show if you really want to see good fireworks," he said.

San Francisco, Antioch, San Jose, and Mountain View are just some of the cities with professional shows.