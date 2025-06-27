VIDEO: Petaluma school groundskeeper accidentally mows over fireworks

A groundskeeper at Petaluma's Casa Grande High School accidentally mowed over a firework, and the explosion was caught on video.

A groundskeeper at Petaluma's Casa Grande High School accidentally mowed over a firework, and the explosion was caught on video.

A groundskeeper at Petaluma's Casa Grande High School accidentally mowed over a firework, and the explosion was caught on video.

A groundskeeper at Petaluma's Casa Grande High School accidentally mowed over a firework, and the explosion was caught on video.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shocking moment for one groundskeeper at a school in Petaluma. Earlier this week, he accidentally ran over an illegal firework with a lawnmower at Casa Grande High School.

Fortunately, the groundskeeper was not seriously injured.

MORE: Injured man describes getting hit by large illegal fireworks in South Bay on 4th of July

It could've been worse considering it was a gas-powered mower.

How that firework ended up there is under investigation.

It's a reminder that all fireworks are banned in Petaluma to prevent injuries, wildfires, and property damage.