Mother, daughter struck at crosswalk in hit and run in SF, police say

San Francisco police are looking for the driver that struck a mother and her child as they crossed the street in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

San Francisco police are looking for the driver that struck a mother and her child as they crossed the street in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

San Francisco police are looking for the driver that struck a mother and her child as they crossed the street in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

San Francisco police are looking for the driver that struck a mother and her child as they crossed the street in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are looking for the driver that struck a mother and her child as they crossed the street on Saturday in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

It happened at 31st Avenue and Clement Street at around 6:15 p.m.

Surveillance video provided by a nearby business shows a white jeep making a left turn, and then hitting them.

MORE: Grandmother injured after car crashes into SJ house during hit-and-run incident

Mother and daughter both appear to be in the crosswalk.

"I just heard a hit of car. Then I went outside and I saw that there was a kid. She was screaming and crying, and my neighbors came down and they told us somebody, a jeep hit a kid and run away."

We're told the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker