Busy mom this holiday season? South Bay milk bank brings back doorstep pick-up service for donors

Just 1 ounce of donor human milk can feed a premature baby for an entire day.

The Mother's Milk Bank in San Jose is bringing back their donor milk pick-up program, and they're hoping to spread the word.

The Mother's Milk Bank in San Jose is bringing back their donor milk pick-up program, and they're hoping to spread the word.

The Mother's Milk Bank in San Jose is bringing back their donor milk pick-up program, and they're hoping to spread the word.

The Mother's Milk Bank in San Jose is bringing back their donor milk pick-up program, and they're hoping to spread the word.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- This holiday season, new moms can pay it forward from the comfort of home. The Mother's Milk Bank in San Jose is bringing back their donor milk pick-up program - and they're hoping to spread the word.

Lauren Morgan and her 8-month-old daughter Marie live in Emeryville.

"It made me realize, you know, this is the impact, this is creating more, healthy, energetic babies," Morgan said.

Any mom who lives within Santa Clara County can pack extra breast milk and have it collected right from their doorstep.

"It really feels precious because I can share it with others," Morgan said.

Morgan is happy to donate the life-saving nourishment to babies in need.

"One of my friends who I met through a mom's group and she had her baby in the NICU and used donor breast milk... just seeing the look on her face like oh my God, you're donating, thank you," Morgan said.

Just 1 ounce of donor human milk can feed a premature baby for an entire day.

Founded 50 years ago, the Mothers Milk Bank distributes over 2 million ounces a year.

We spoke with CEO Jennifer Benito. "The need for donor milk is growing, and we're seeing more outpatient and hospitals needing more milk and so that's why we're putting the call out," Benito said.

This holiday donor pick-service runs until Jan. 15.

Moms who are interested will need to be screened.

"Fill out the form first and then we'll set you up with two labs that we work with to get that blood test going, it's pretty easy," Benito said.

"I think its an important time to focus on what can I do with the power that I have now. And right now I have the superpower of I'm a young mom and I can make the world a better place with just sharing what I produce naturally," Morgan said.

The Mothers Milk Bank says this holiday promotion is part of a pilot program they're hoping to expand.

You can get more information about their donor milk pick-up program here.