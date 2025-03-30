"The condition right now is really horrible. It's like a disaster zone."

Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: Bay Area groups raise money to help victims following 7.7 quake

Bay Area community groups and businesses are ramping up efforts to help earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the Bay Area, community groups and businesses are ramping up efforts to help earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand.

Photos show destruction to a home in the city of Mandalay in Myanmar.

Bay Area resident Tin Win says this is his cousin's home.

It's 30 miles away from the epicenter of the quake.

You can see that some walls in the home collapsed, others have substantial cracks.

"Everything fell off. They felt serious shaking during the earthquake," said Win.

"The condition right now is really horrible. It's like a disaster zone," said Jason Hu with the Myanmar Cultural and Community Center. He says earthquake victims desperately need help.

The Myanmar Cultural and Community Center in Union City is holding a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"We cannot accept clothing or food because of the political situation in Burma. There is a civil war going on. The junta, the military government block all the roadways," said Hu. "The money will go to the earthquake region like Mandalay."

In San Francisco, the Thai community is also coming together to try and help earthquake victims.

At Osha Thai Restaurant at the Embarcadero, we met up with Sirapa Buasuk.

Buasuk's employees all have family in Thailand.

"They showed us some pictures. The crack across the room in the condominium," said Buasuk.

This is a crack from the ceiling down to the door."

Osha Thai restaurant is teaming up with a few sister restaurants and businesses across the region to help earthquake victims in Thailand and Myanmar.

They posted about it online.

"A lot of customers come in and ask about it," said Buasuk. "We work with an organization. It's called 'Home Help Healing.' The owner of our restaurant also donated some money. You don't have to send money. Also you can also send your spirit and help with the earthquake in Thailand because people re really desperate."

It's a plea for the Bay Area community to send help --in any way possible --to those who need it thousands of miles away.

GoFundMe reached out to ABC7 on Sunday and said it is also raising funds to help the victims.