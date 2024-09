Police investigate shooting in Napa, ask public to avoid area near Lincoln Ave.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police said they are investigating a shooting in Napa Thursday morning.

The Napa Police Department posted on social media just after 11 a.m., asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue for police activity.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.