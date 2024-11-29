10-year-old Bay Area adoptee celebrates 1st Thanksgiving with new family

"I just feel really happy about it," he said.

This Thanksgiving marks an important first for one Bay Area mother and 10-year-old son. It's the first holiday that they're officially a family.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- This Thanksgiving marks an important first for one Bay Area mother and son.

It's the first holiday that they're officially a family.

Ten-year-old Sa'Davion Brock has been excited about this Thanksgiving for a long time.

"I'm just looking forward to, like, go see my family members and everybody else," Brock said.

That's because this Thanksgiving is unlike any he or his family have shared before, it's the first since he was adopted by his now-mom Priscilla Dixon.

Dixon first started caring for Brock when he was a baby, taking over care from his birth mother.

"She said 'You could take him for six months, but God wanted me to take care of longer,'" Dixon said.

Now after all of these years, Brock and Dixon are officially a family.

"We're all excited, you know what I mean? Cause it was a long journey," Dixon said.

ABC7 was there when that journey came to a joyful end and new beginning.

Sa'Davion Brock was adopted on National Adoption Day, the week before Thanksgiving.

Santa Clara County Family Court held a special celebration for families to make their adoptions official.

We got to be there for Brock's ceremony, capturing the moment his adoption became official.

Sa'Davion and Priscilla were surrounded by family and friends in the Santa Clara County courtroom.

"I had some of my friends, my sisters, my grandpas, my teacher, my nurse, a lot of my family members here," Brock said shortly after the ceremony.

Looking back, Priscilla says the joy she feels isn't just for her family but all who were there on Adoption Day.

"I was just so happy for all those kids that did get adopted. I looked online, all over the world, kids was getting adopted. So, it was very exciting for me and Sa'Davion," Dixon said.

More joy comes now looking ahead to the rest of their lives from this Thanksgiving onward.

"I just feel really happy about it," he said.