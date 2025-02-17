Hundreds of people pack SF's Mission Bay neighborhood for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

"What better time to be living in the San Francisco and in the Bay Area, we got to show off all weekend!" said Mayor Lurie.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people packed Thrive City outside of the Chase Center Sunday night in San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah I got tickets," said one man to which ABC 7 News Reporter J.R. Stone asked, "How much are tickets going for?"

"Like $500!," the man replied.

"Dem tickets was pretty high man," said Caleb Keele of Oakland.

A good reason why many of the people we spoke with, who actually attended the All-Star game, didn't actually pay. We'll call it taken care of.

"In China, I'm an influencer so they invited me to come here, and I'm still waiting for my tickets. I'm from China, but I live in London," said Jing Huang.

"We won it from Kia because he works for Kia, so it's just one of those things that we got a free trip and so we're here," said Sydnie Burdett of Atlanta, Georgia.

"Here with Capital One, the best bank in the world," said Gilbert Campbell of Arlington, Virginia.

"Well yeah, if they're getting you tickets to the All-Star game!" responded Stone.

"Exactly!"

"How much are tickets to an event like this?" asked Stone.

"I have no idea. NBA gives me the tickets so I have no idea what they cost," said Rolan Martin.

"You just make good friends with the NBA," responded Stone.

"Free is great, yes," said Martin.

And that positive attitude was felt everywhere, including with new San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"What better time to be living in the San Francisco and in the Bay Area, we got to show off all weekend!" said Mayor Lurie.

While many locals not going into the game decked out in Dubs gear, the crowd attending was a fashionable one, especially Sankara Xasha Ture, who is Kevin Durant's mom's stylist.

"Can you wear these shoes at any game or do you have to wear them at an all-star game?" asked Stone.

"You can wear anything you want and anything you need it's All-Star weekend," said Sankara.

To some here, just a glimpse of the players they know, makes it all worthwhile.

"I got a high five from Draymond Green and Vince Carter!" said Matt Morello.

To others who were ready to name drop during our interview, it was that San Francisco Bay Area experience.

"Had a good steak dinner at Harris restaurant, that was nice," said Ryan Dukatz of Atlanta.

"We went today to the Golden Gate, Lombard Street, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pier 39, so we did all that," said Burdett.

"There's just positive vibes. It just feels really good and I think the city and area needed it," said Pandora Thomas of Earthseed Farm.