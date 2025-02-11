Long-term effort underway to clean up Hegenberger corridor ahead of NBA All-Star Practice

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend, NBA All-Stars roll into town with the big game on Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

But across the Bay, Oakland Arena is hosting many of the lead-up events, and the city and its community partners are trying, over the long haul, to beautify the area around the old coliseum.

Oakland's Hegenberger Corridor is putting out the welcome mat for the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The setup is underway at Chase Center in San Francisco as it prepares for NBA All-Star Game coming to town.

"It's one of those things where you've got company coming over and you want to make sure everything looks perfectly clean," said Ray Bobbitt with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group.

"I think the community came together with PG &E, the mayor's office with the wise guys motorcycle club - literally several community organizations came together, and we did a full cleanup this (past) Saturday of the area surrounding the coliseum and up Hegenberger," he said.

Another cleanup is set for Thursday to pull weeds and pick up litter.

Already done, 32 long burned out streetlights along Hegenberger are now shining brightly with new bulbs.

"We lost the Raiders, we lost the A's, we lost the Warriors, but now we have this, Oakland is hosting the NBA All Star celebrity game with the HBCU classic, the women coming here, and people are excited because we're showcasing that," said Oakland City Councilmember Ken Houston.

Over the last year, businesses have closed along Hegenberger over safety concerns and city officials are determined to turn it around.

"Even this past week, I had another hotel that approached me about considering leaving so we want to make sure Hegenberger is a clean safe street, and that the entertainment at the arena returns to Oakland," said Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.

Officials say Oakland police -- teaming up with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol and BART -- should begin to make a difference.

Councilmember Houston said, as he pumped his fist, "Oakland is on the comeback. People are proud."