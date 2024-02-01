Denny's latest Oakland restaurant closing due to crime in area near airport

The Denny's on Hegenberger Road in Oakland is citing car break-ins, robberies, and other crimes for its closure just weeks after the In-N-Out across the freeway announced its closure.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A second restaurant is shutting down on Hegenberger Road in Oakland and once again blaming the city's rising crime rate.

Denny's announced on Wednesday it will be closing after more than five decades of doing business in the city.

The location is right near the Coliseum Complex just across the freeway from the In-N-Out that announced earlier this month it was closing.

In-N-Out Burger recently announced it will close its location in Oakland claiming rising crime is making it unsafe for customers and employees.

The restaurant is profitable but there was concern for the safety of customers and employees.

It cited car break-ins, robberies and other crimes as reasons for its closure.

Its last day of business will be March 24.

Denny's released the following statement:

"Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests is our top priority."

