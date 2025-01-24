New 'neckdown' road configuration is annoying drivers in San Francisco's Sunset District

The so-called "neckdown" configuration is causing a lot of confusion, as a two-way street suddenly becomes a single lane and cars must take turns.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new road configuration is annoying drivers in San Francisco's Sunset District.

The so-called "neckdown" configuration is causing a lot of confusion, as a two-way street suddenly becomes a single lane.

"Neckdown" traffic configuration on Kirkham Street in San Francisco. Jesse Rogala/The Standard

On Kirkham Street between 9th and 10th Avenues, cars must take turns, but drivers are never clear on whose turn it is.

The answer is that vehicles traveling east, away from the ocean, are supposed to yield to those traveling west.

The goal is to slow down drivers to make the street safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Ralston Clarke lives on Kirkham Street and appreciates the city trying to manage traffic, but says there needs to be another solution.

"I appreciate that we're attempting to do something to calm the street there," Clarke said. "I think this particular iteration is confusing. West side has to yield, east side doesn't know that, and so often there's a standoff and people don't know which way to go. So I think we tried something, I'm glad we tried something. I'd like to try something else."

This is a trial as part of SFMTA's slow streets program. This summer, it will decide whether to keep the "neckdown" in place.