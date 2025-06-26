"We have to start thinking about what's in it for future generations," said Richmond Vice Mayor Cesar Zepeda

Cost for new or retrofitted Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will cost billions of dollars, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- For almost 70 years, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge has served a vital role connecting the East and North Bays.

But now, with persistent traffic issues and infrastructure that's in need of repairs, some are calling for the bridge to be reconstructed.

"These are the first conversations that we're having and now more people are going to know about it. Our congressman is aware of it, our state senators are aware of it, our state assemblymember is aware of it," said Richmond Vice Mayor Cesar Zepeda.

Zepeda is the person leading the latest call for a new bridge.

He says while it's an economic lifeline for so many in his community, the bridge needs to be updated to reflect the current needs of the nearly 13 million people who use it.

Even though many politicians support a new bridge, actually building one would likely cost billions of dollars.

Several lanes are closed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as emergency repairs are underway on Monday.

Money that they just don't have.

Getting that money is the main challenge for any bridge updates says Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

"The Metropolitan Transportation Commission estimates that it would cost between $16-22 billion to build a new bridge. That would need sizeable federal and state dollars," Gioia said.

Gioia says over the past few years, the cost of bridge reconstruction has at least doubled.

He tells us a smaller, retrofit of the bridge might be more feasible in the near future.

"That could involve a deck replacement. Definitely a lot of upgrades. Doesn't add capacity, doesn't add any lanes," said Gioia.

The MTC estimates that retrofit would still cost around $4 billion and require both federal and state money.

As for Zepeda, he says he knows the entire reconstruction will take years to get done.

That's why he says it's important to start the process now.

"We're building for our future, future generations. So, we have to stop thinking about what's in it for us today, and we have to start thinking about what's in it for future generations that are yet to be born," said Zepeda.