'Pull to the right': New technology alerts Marin Co. drivers to yield to emergency vehicles

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, fire agencies in Marin County are activating new technology to alert drivers about approaching emergency vehicles, or an accident up ahead.

Fire officials say the heads-up alerts are designed to keep drivers and first responders safe after a growing number of collisions nationwide.

Many drivers know the slogan: pull to the right for sirens and lights. But firefighters say not everyone does it during a real emergency.

"Some of these vehicles, they're super insulated, hard to hear the environment outside," said Southern Marin Firefighter Brian Natsios.

When lights and sirens don't do the job, new technology called "Safety Cloud" could alert drivers to slow down or pull over.

The technology, made my Haas Alerts in Chicago, sends alerts to nearby drivers who are using smartphone apps like Waze and Apple Maps, and even some newer vehicle navigation systems. The digital signal is transmitted automatically from fire trucks en route.

"We are responding to a call, fire up the rig, we hit the master button for lights -- the whole system will start alerting vehicles on the road," Natsios said.

Southern Marin Fire Chief Chris Tubbs says his department is the first in the Bay Area to get the new technology. But, he adds, it's not about a new gadget. It's about safety.

"One of the things that studies have shown is digital alerting systems actually reduce the risk of collisions up to 90%, as compared to our emergency lights alone," Tubbs said.

In 2023, ABC7 News covered a terrible crash in Walnut Creek. The driver of a Tesla was killed when they slammed into a Contra Costa County firetruck on the scene of an accident. Several firefighters were hurt.

"Every three weeks, an emergency responder is killed on one of our roadways as a result of a collision," Tubbs said.

The chief said the cost to activate the Safety Cloud technology for 24 vehicles is about $1,200 and about $4,800 for the annual subscription fee. Crews believe it's money well spent if it saves lives.

"So getting a little notification on an emergency vehicle is coming, pull to the right is def going to help us out in the future," Natsios said.