1 dead after Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680 in East Bay, officials say

Officials say the truck was struck by the Tesla Model S while blocking lanes from a previous accident that morning

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after slamming a Tesla into a fire truck Saturday morning, officials say.

The accident happened along I-680 at Treat Boulevard near Walnut Creek just before 4 a.m.

Fire officials say the truck was struck in the rear by the Tesla Model S while officials were blocking lanes from a previous accident earlier that morning.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an image of a Tesla that allegedly crashed into a fire truck along I-680 in Contra Costa County on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Contra Costa County Fire Department

Firefighters say a passenger of the Tesla was extricated and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Four firefighters were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear if drug or alcohol influence played a role in the crash.

Investigators are unable to be determine at this time if the Tesla was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated at the time of the accident.

This crash is still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.

