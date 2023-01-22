Woman dies after Tesla crashes into San Rafael pool, officials say

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman has died after a car she was in crashed into a backyard swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, officials said.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Point San Pedro Road.

Police say she veered through a fence and into the pool.

Stringer image of the scene where a Tesla crashed into a nearby pool in San Rafael, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2023.

ABC7 is working to find out if the Tesla's autopilot feature was engaged.

The reason for the crash is not known.

