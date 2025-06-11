New video shows CHP chase, moments leading up to crash that killed Oakland teacher

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol released never-before-seen video Tuesday highlighting the moments that led up to the death of Dr. Marvin Boomer in Oakland.

Boomer was killed after being hit by a car, seconds after CHP stopped chasing it during the evening of May 28.

The new video describes the moments when CHP was first alerted to a vehicle that was fleeing from Alameda County sheriff's deputies.

That car was being driven by 19-year-old Eric Hernandez-Garcia.

CHP says around 7:30 that night, two of their officers attempted to stop Hernandez-Garcia's vehicle at a parking lot near 102nd Ave. and International Blvd.

Marvin Boomer, a Castlemont High School teacher, was identified as the pedestrian killed by a driver who lost control following a CHP chase in Oakland.

His attorney says he was buying snacks at the convenience store there.

Video shows CHP officers pursuing him for a short time before stopping due to his reckless driving.

"For the next 13 minutes without being pursued by officers, Hernandez-Garcia drove at dangerously high speeds, sometimes nearing 100mph through the city streets and on freeways," said Shawna Pacheco with the CHP.

Eventually Hernandez-Garcia parked the car.

But as CHP officers attempted to arrest him, he drove off again.

Shortly after, video shows Hernandez-Garcia crashing into the front of a minivan causing moderate injuries to those inside.

When CHP arrived to the crash site, Hernandez-Garcia fled once again.

Officers soon called off the chase.

"Hernandez-Garcia continued to drive at high speeds with a flagrant disregard for the safety of others. As he approached the intersection of E 21st Street and 12th Ave., he lost control of the vehicle, struck a fire hydrant, a tree and a parked car, and ultimately two pedestrians including Dr. Boomer," Pacheco said.

After running away from the scene on foot, video shows Hernandez-Garcia eventually being caught and arrested by officers. He was then booked into Santa Rita jail.

Boomer's death has shaken the city of Oakland as well as the Castlemont High School community where he worked.

Hernandez-Garcia is currently facing multiple felony charges.

His lawyer tells ABC7 News her client panicked for his own safety when police tailed him.

"He had no drugs. He had no weapons, no guns. Never has. And he was expected to graduate high school soon. He panicked," said Roseann Torres.

Hernandez-Garcia is next expected in court on June 20.