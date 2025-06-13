SF Mayor Daniel Lurie to address public safety ahead of 'No Kings Day' protest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and city leadership spoke Friday on public safety ahead of a large day of protests expected Saturday.

Anti-Trump and anti-ICE demonstrations, labeled as "No Kings" protests, will be happening across the country with thousands of people attending dozens of events in the Bay Area.

The day of protests coincides with It coincides with a parade in Washington D.C. to mark the 250th anniversary of the army and President Trump's birthday.

Protesters will voice concerns about White House policies, including immigration and Trump's decision to send in the national guard and U-S Marines to respond to the L.A. protests.

Earlier this week, Mayor Daniel Lurie addressed public safety, stressing peaceful protest, after nearly 150 people were arrested when a protest turned violent late Sunday night. There was vandalism to cars and buildings and two officers were injured.

Lurie and city leaders reminded people that local law enforcement is not working for ICE. But city officials say they will respond to violence.

"We will not tolerate violence and destructive behavior. And will never tolerate violence directed at law enforcement or city workers," said Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"We stand united with those who are expressing themselves in a peaceful manner, in a legal manner to oppose the things they are seeing. But, as a district attorney, I have to be clear. We draw the line with people who violate the law," said DA Brooke Jenkins. "We will file charges against those who are committing vandalism, violence and other acts that are criminal in San Francisco."

In San Francisco, protesters will gather around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mission Dolores Park before marching to Civic Center Plaza, where there will be speakers from community organizations.

Protesters in Oakland will meet at Wilma Chan Park at 12:30 p.m. before marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza.