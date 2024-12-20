North Bay food bank issues holiday SOS for donations

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a local food bank is sending an urgent call for holiday help, less than a week before Christmas and Hanukkah. Food bank directors say the need for food assistance is far outpacing donations coming in.

Volunteers are working fast at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, packing up food boxes for those in need this season and that need continues to rise.

"We need food and funds," said Allison Goodwin.

President and CEO Allison Goodwin says the food bank is seeing a need it has never experienced before. The rising cost of living is hitting clients hard and food and cash donations are not keeping up with demand.

"The need is where it's never been before. it's not that people aren't giving, the cost of food and fuel is so extravagant people's gifts are not making as big of an impact," Goodwin added.

The food bank serves five North Bay cities and it's now helping 142,000 people per year. Since summer, 5,000 new families have requested help.

"It really helps tremendously - food is so expensive," said Nancy Reynaga.

Nancy Reynaga from Forestville says she's been coming early to this weekly food giveaway in Santa Rosa to get a place in line.

"The lines are getting longer, so I know to come three hours early even though I'm 15th in line," said Reynaga.

Other Bay Area food banks are also seeing increased demands.

One in six people in Santa Clara and San Mateo are getting help from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley -- that agency is feeding a half million people every month.

The San Francisco-Marin food bank is serving 50,000 households a week up from 32,000 before the pandemic.

And in Napa, demand for food assistance has tripled compared to this time last year.

Back in Santa Rosa, an anonymous donor is stepping up, willing to match any cash donation to the food bank of up to 100,000 until midnight Thursday.

Mark O'Brien hand delivered his donation check for $3,500 to the food bank after hearing about the holiday match.

"Particularly around now during the holiday season as opposed to buying gifts, I feel better when I'm out doing something for others," said O'Brien.

Redwood Empire Food Bank directors say the nonprofit welcomes donations of any amount.

To make a donation, click here.