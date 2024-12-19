Longtime San Jose soup kitchen looking for new location to serve community

Martha's Kitchen has outgrown its soup kitchen in San Jose, and is searching for a new location to serve the community.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Martha's Kitchen in San Jose is a community staple, serving more than just hot meals.

On Wednesday afternoon, Martha's Kitchen staff and volunteers served dinner, one of their busiest indoor dining services of the holiday season.

"It goes way beyond a soup kitchen, and I think that's been a misconception," volunteer Evelyn Robinson said.

Anna Contreras has been coming to this location for a meal once a week for the past two years.

"For me it's the company, good company, nice music. Very good food. Don't feel alone," Contreras said.

Martha's Kitchen has been able to provide 2.4 million meals this year out of their 65 locations that stretch from Sunnyvale down to Watsonville.

They've been at this Willow Street location in San Jose for 45 years.

"Sadly, we are looking for a new space because we have really outgrown this parish hall that we operate out of," executive director Bill Lee said.

This year, they rescued 900,000 pounds of surplus food from grocery stores or catering companies that would've otherwise gone to the landfill. Executive director Bill Lee said they're seeing more families in need of ready-made meals because they're struggling with finances and energy.

"You may have a family working two full time jobs and moms working a full time job and no one has the energy to cook properly and take care of the family," Lee said.

Silvia Rodriquez has been going to Martha's Kitchen twice a week for the past 25 years.

"Te sientes en familia," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says you feel like family. She doesn't feel discriminated - these doors have been open to her and so many others that describe it like a home.

Volunteer Evelyn Robinson says wherever Martha's Kitchen lands location-wise, they will continue to be a vital part of the South Bay community.

"There's just a camaraderie, there's a sense of urgency that we need to support these folks and then when you see the smiles on their face, that just does wonders for everybody - everybody benefits," Robinson said.