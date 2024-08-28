  • Watch Now

Northbound I-680 in Pleasanton shut down after dump truck hits overhead sign: CHP

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 4:36PM
PLEASANTON, Calif. -- All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton are closed Wednesday morning while crews inspect an overhead sign that was struck and damaged by a dump truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580 and eventually prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes so the sign could be inspected, CHP officials said.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway to Stoneridge Drive during the closure.

