Here's how the Bay Area is getting ready for Atmospheric River heading our way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's literally the calm before the storm. But it won't be this quiet for the rest of the week - we are due for a series of stormy days in the Bay Area.

PENINSULA

At the Pacifica Pier Tuesday, there were plenty of people taking in the waves.

"I decided to enjoy the last of the sunshine," one resident said.

Those elevated wave heights may be a harbinger of the impending rain.

"My husband owns a water restoration company, so he's getting all his equipment ready and his employees notified to be on call," said Yvonne Gavidia, a Pacifica resident.

The pier had been partially reopened after closing due to storm damage earlier this year. The Department of Public Works said they were too busy getting ready for the precipitation to comment but noted the pier may close again this weekend if the rough surf persists.

SAN FRANCISCO

To the north, at the San Francisco Public Works Operations Yard, there was a steady stream of residents loading up their trunks with sandbags and preparing for the expected half inch of rainfall Wednesday.

"We just moved into our place, so we're not sure if there's going to be flooding or not, so we're just trying to be prepared," said Neha Tammana, a Bernal Heights resident.

About 12,000 sandbags are available to residents, with a 10-per-person limit.

"The water doesn't drain fast enough, and it starts to creep into the garage," another resident noted.

In parts of the city prone to flooding, like 17th and Folsom, signs are posted alerting nearby residents and businesses of the flood barriers being installed by the Public Utilities Commission Tuesday night. Stable Cafe has seen its share of flooding in years past, even closing for over a week in January. They're now on high alert.

"Within 10 minutes, it was completely flooded," said Bradley Bascia, a cafe employee. "It was like people were trapped inside for a little bit."

In addition to clearing storm drains, San Francisco's Department of Public Works is also preparing for high winds to avoid downed tree branches across the city, as seen during storms earlier this year near Dolores Park.

"We're going to have our tree crews on duty and on call," said Rachel Gordon, a Public Works representative. "We do see at the beginning of storm season more trees coming down, and as it goes forward into the winter, heavy rains and saturated grounds mean trees can come down."

SONOMA COUNTY

An inflatable dam in the Russian River near Forestville marks the start of the winter rainy season when forecasts show river flow increasing, and the dam is lowered.

The North Bay is expected to bear the brunt of that Atmospheric River.

"We're hearing Atmospheric River and while we don't know how much water is going to come through, we know a lot of that rainwater will be in our river system and that means a lot of high fast moving water," said Andrea Rodriguez, Sonoma Water Communications Manager.

"The inflatable dam is filled with water and holds 180,000 gallons of water so we're slowly releasing the water back into the river," she said.

"It will take another 24 hours for the dam to completely sit on the bottom. If this Atmospheric River materializes as forecasted, the water could come up at street level by the weekend.

A fishery team was also on site to remove underwater cameras and lights to protect the gear from fast moving waters.

They're part of the monitoring program, that so far, has tallied 1,200 chinook salmon traveling up river in the last month- a healthy number.

The Russian River could peak at over 24 feet by the weekend, and residents of Guerneville know the drill.

"Clean your gutters, clean your storm drains, get your batteries for your flashlights, charge your radio, charge your cell phone, fill the fuel tank in your vehicle. Get ready," said Mark Pedroia, who lives in Guerneville.

"When I say we've been through it many times, we've been through it for a lifetime."