VIDEO: 5-alarm brush fire damages Oakland Hills homes, 33 years after firestorm

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Saturday, October 19, 2024 12:57AM
VIDEO: Brush fire damages Oakland Hills homes 33 years after firestormVideo shows the intense moments as the fire spread quickly near I-580 in the Oakland Hills, burning dangerously close to homes.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly 33 years after the deadly Oakland Hills Firestorm, a vegetation fire broke out in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, damaging two homes with 500 residents evacuated.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain Boulevard and Keller Avenue.

Video shows the intense moments as the fire spread quickly near I-580, burning closely next to homes.

Aircrafts with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were seen dropping fire retardant.

The forward progress has stopped at 10 acres burned, according to fire officials.

This fire comes nearly 33 years to the date of the deadly Oakland Hills firestorm.

On Oct. 19, 1991, the Tunnel Fire tore through the Oakland Hills, killing 25 people and destroying nearly 3,500 homes.

