LIVE: Evacuations ordered for 4-alarm Oakland brush fire burning close to homes

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations have been ordered for a 4-alarm brush fire burning dangerously close to homes in Oakland.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Mountain Blvd. and Keller Ave. which is a little over a mile away from the Oakland Zoo.

California Highway Patrol has shut down westbound Interstate 580 as crews work to put out flames near the freeway.

Oakland Fire posted a video to X showing firefighters hosing down a home where the front yard was charred and smoldering.

Fire officials say four structures are "involved" at this time and at least 80 firefighters are on scene.

CAL FIRE aircraft are also assisting in the firefight making several retardant and water drops on the fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

OKL-E176

OKL-E203

Evacuation warning has been issued for the following zone:

OKL-E177

